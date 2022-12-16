Not enough protection for the Niagara Escarpment

Ontario's auditor general says the province isn't providing enough funding to allow proper protection of the Niagara Escarpment, where nearly all development permit applications have been approved in the last five years.



A recent report by the auditor general said there are significant areas of the Escarpment not covered by the official plan that guides Escarpment land use.



Bonnie Lysyk also found that the plan allows for development that harms endangered species' habitats.



As well, Lysyk says the Niagara Escarpment Commission doesn't have enough staff, resources or programs, noting that they had an environmental monitoring specialist on staff until 2015, but did not renew the position.



The report says that in the past five years, only 19 of one-thousand-661 Escarpment development permits were refused.



The audit says the commission also hasn't assessed the cumulative effects of the more than 12-thousand development permits issued since 1975.



The commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Graydon Smith says the ministry works with the commission and other partners to maintain the Escarpment and ensure compatible development