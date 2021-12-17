Not many locations for rapid tests in Niagara

People across the province are trying to figure where they can get rapid tests promised by the province.

Here in Niagara there are no pop-up give away locations listed for the next two days.

There are two LCBO locations that are listed by the province to be a pick up point, they are both in St. Catharines.

They are the stores at Geneva & Scott near the Fairview mall, and the location at Glendale and Merritt streets.

No word on if they will have them available today or not.

Click HERE for list of the participating LCBO stores.

A list of the provinces pop up locations can be found HERE.