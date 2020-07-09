NOTL bans tents, BBQs and fires in parks and beaches

Niagara-on-the-Lake is banning fires, tents and barbecues from public parks and beaches.

Lord Mayor Betty Disero says a number of factors were behind the decision, including consistent heat advisories, dry weather, the evolving dynamic of visitors in town and the availability of open space in parks.

She says perhaps most importantly, the necessity to maintain a safe physical distance in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Signs are being installed in public parks and beaches of particularly heavy use, such as Ryerson Park, Queens Royal Park, Simcoe Park, and Balls Beach, advising residents and visitors of the prohibition.

This prohibition does not affect Niagara Parks Commission land.

“Our parks are a very valuable space for our residents and visitors to walk and enjoy some fresh air and they are small in comparison to Provincial Parks,” stated Lord Mayor Betty Disero. “We must ensure that our shared public spaces are used safely and in a way that continues to promote physical distancing measures.”

“The health and safety of our community remains at the forefront of every decision we make,” stated Interim CAO Sheldon Randall. “We always want to provide an environment within which people can feel safe while enjoying our Town.”