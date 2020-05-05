NOTL businessman facing more fraud charges
NRP have laid another two charges into the ongoing investigation into Peter Corbiere's business dealings.
Officers started looking into reports of a failed business arrangement in October of last year.
Yesterday, police charged Corbiere with another count each of fraud over $5000 and false pretence.
The 62-year-old businessman was charged in February with the same two counts.
-
-
Kim Rossi, Director Of Philanthropy & PR at Pathstone FoundationGiving Tuesday and this is also Mental Health Week
-