NOTL businessman facing more fraud charges

Police- NRP Cruiser

NRP have laid another two charges into the ongoing investigation into Peter Corbiere's business dealings.

Officers started looking into reports of a failed business arrangement in October of last year.

Yesterday, police charged Corbiere with another count each of fraud over $5000 and false pretence.

The 62-year-old businessman was charged in February with the same two counts.

