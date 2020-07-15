NOTL changing Queen Street closure

Niagara-On-The-Lake is tweaking a closure along Queen Street.

The street will now be open to through traffic only as parking spaces in the area are converted for pedestrian use to allow for more room for physical distancing.

A portion of Regent Street north of Queen Street between the Stage Coach Family Restaurant and Greaves Jam and Marmalades will be blocked off to create extra seating space for visitors.

Drivers will still be able to access the municipal parking lot off Regent Street.

The closure will be in effect for the next two weekends starting early Friday morning until late Monday morning.

The initial street closure pilot program was approved on June 26th.