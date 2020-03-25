NOTL closes public playgrounds as state of emergency continues
Niagara-on-the-Lake is closing all town-owned playgrounds immediately.
Public parks and trails will remain open, but maintenance efforts will be reduced during Niagara-on-the-Lake’s state of emergency.
If in the park or using Town trails, residents are reminded to maintain 2 meters of social distance at all times.
The town says the closure of play structures is a necessary step to help reduce the risk of potential transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
Signage, advising of these closures, will be installed at all Town parks by the end of the week.
