NOTL closes public playgrounds as state of emergency continues

Niagara-on-the-Lake is closing all town-owned playgrounds immediately.

Public parks and trails will remain open, but maintenance efforts will be reduced during Niagara-on-the-Lake’s state of emergency.

If in the park or using Town trails, residents are reminded to maintain 2 meters of social distance at all times.

The town says the closure of play structures is a necessary step to help reduce the risk of potential transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Signage, advising of these closures, will be installed at all Town parks by the end of the week.