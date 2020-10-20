iHeartRadio
NOTL Community Centre rentals delays and administrative buildings remain closed to the public

CKTB - NEWS - NOTL

Rentals for Niagara-On-The-Lake's Community Centre are being delayed and town administrative buildings will remain closed to the public until further notice.

The decision was made as the country continues to deal with the second wave of COVID-19.

Lord Mayor Betty Disero says, "With the number of cases spiking in the province of Ontario, we must ensure our community is protected from any possible spread."

City staff are still available by phone.

