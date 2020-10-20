NOTL Community Centre rentals delays and administrative buildings remain closed to the public
Rentals for Niagara-On-The-Lake's Community Centre are being delayed and town administrative buildings will remain closed to the public until further notice.
The decision was made as the country continues to deal with the second wave of COVID-19.
Lord Mayor Betty Disero says, "With the number of cases spiking in the province of Ontario, we must ensure our community is protected from any possible spread."
City staff are still available by phone.
-
Federal Politics/Snap Election/Confidence VoteTom McConnell Speaks with Matt Gurney - National Post regarding Federal politics, confidence vote and possibility of snap election
-
Possibility of a Snap ElectionMatt Holmes Speaks with Peter Woolstencroft – Retired Political Science Professor from University of Waterloo regarding the possibility of a snap election
-
Spectacular Halloween Displays for Charity in Welland and Port ColborneMatt Holmes Speaks with Taryn Wilson - Welland Resident Co-Founder Hallowe'en On the Grange display in Welland and Koreen Huffman - Port Colborne Resident Co-Founder Haunt Maze in Port Colborne regarding spectacular Halloween displays for charity