NOTL council to consider making masks mandatory while outside at Outlet Mall

As Toronto and Peel enter full lockdowns today to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, Niagara-On-The-Lake's Lord Mayor is worried about the local impact.

Lord Mayor Betty Disero says her main concerns surround people from the GTA flocking to Niagara to visit the Outlet Mall or the Heritage District.

"Will they come, number one? What do we do to protect ourselves, if anything, without making it more difficult for our businesses?"

She says she has had conversations with Outlet Mall management about potentially requiring face masks even while customers are outside.

"For the Outlet Mall do we do mandatory masks at the mall? Because if it does pack up, like it generally does, is that something we need to do just to protect employees, people coming in, and that kind of stuff?"

Disero says the idea may be discussed by city council tonight.

She adds she was recently pleasantly surprised to see roughly 85 percent of people in the Heritage District were wearing masks even while outside.

