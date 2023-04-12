NOTL council waiting for report before action at Negro Burial Ground

Niagara-on-the-Lake Councillors are waiting for a report before moving to unearth headstones at the Negro Burial Ground.

Council heard from the town CAO last night after a 76 year old started a hunger strike at the site.

CAO Marnie Cluckie telling council that they are waiting for a report from a licensed archeologist, "you do the stage one and it finds history, records, it looks for archeological findings in the area and from that you would come up with a plan with the BAO (Bereavement Authority of Ontario) and the ministry on next steps so when we have that we will know what to do next."

Cluckie says they anticipate a second step that may involve unearthing items that are on the site and a creating a conservation plan.

The man that chained himself to a plaque at the site says that is not good enough.

James Russell says council is brushing it aside as council has done for 147 years.

"I don't understand why this is so difficult. the folks who are buried there travelled hundreds of miles in the dark under the threat of death to a country they knew little or nothing about and now they have been rendered anonymous in a grassy field with no headstones."

Russell himself has already paid for ground penetrating radar but staff say that wasn't enough to move forward on.

The buried headstones were connected to a Baptist church built in 1830.

Russell ended his hunger strike at the site to tend to a family matter in Toronto.

Here is a written response issued by the town:

The Town is committed to honouring those buried at the cemetery and preserving heritage in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Council has committed to a partnership with the community group known as the Friends of the Forgotten (FOTF) to restore and preserve this burial ground long term.

A Stage 1 Archaeological Assessment is currently being conducted by a licensed archaeologist hired by the Town and is anticipated to be received near the end of April. Once completed, the results will be shared with Town Council, and next steps will be determined.

Services to undertake this archaeological investigation must be done in accordance with the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries' (MHSTCI's) current Standards and Guidelines for Consultant Archaeologists and the Funeral, Burials and Cremation Services Act. Any work plans must be approved by the BAO and MHSTCI prior to project initiation. The Town will work cooperatively with these parties as it respectfully investigates and restores this important burial site and resting place of the parishioners buried there.

