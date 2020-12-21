NOTL Fire Department called to home with elevated carbon monoxide levels

The Niagara-On-The-Lake Fire Department is reminding everyone of the importance of carbon monoxide alarms after a situation this weekend.

Firefighters were called to a home with elevated levels of carbon monoxide due to a faulty appliance.

Thankfully, a working alarm was installed in the home.

Working CO alarms are required in Ontario near sleeping areas in homes with fuel-burning appliances, a fireplace, or an attached garage.