NOTL Fire Department called to home with elevated carbon monoxide levels
The Niagara-On-The-Lake Fire Department is reminding everyone of the importance of carbon monoxide alarms after a situation this weekend.
Firefighters were called to a home with elevated levels of carbon monoxide due to a faulty appliance.
Thankfully, a working alarm was installed in the home.
Working CO alarms are required in Ontario near sleeping areas in homes with fuel-burning appliances, a fireplace, or an attached garage.
