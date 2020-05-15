NOTL Fire Department delivering fire safety education kits

Firefighters in Niagara-On-The-Lake are changing things up a bit to try to teach children about fire safety.

The Fire Department has put together 100 Fire Safety Kits for kids from pre-school to Grade 3.

The kit contains a colouring/activity book, stickers, bookmarks, a child sized fire helmet, and an assortment of toys.

Typically, fire officials would be delivering the lessons in class, but with schools closed they are trying to reach kids by delivering the kits directly to local homes.

To get a kit for your child email firedepartment@notl.com and a member of the fire department will drop it off at your door.