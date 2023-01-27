NOTL fire department receives grant for training

The Niagara-on-the-Lake Fire & Emergency Services team is getting some new training materials.

The service is receiving the Safe Community Project Assist grant from Enbridge Gas.

The $5000 will be used to purchase educational materials to assist in training firefighters in life-saving techniques.

Fire Chief Jay Plato says, “We have been able to provide our firefighters with the training materials they need to create an environment to be high-performing, progressive and visionary in delivering fire service. Additionally, we have been able to purchase a number of leadership publications specific to the fire service. The Fire Department demonstrates dedication to the community by providing our firefighters with the opportunity to learn and become leaders at the fire station and within the community where we all live, work and play."

Across the province Enbridge Gas is donating $250,000 shared by 50 Ontario fire departments.