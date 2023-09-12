NOTL grape grower Erwin Wiens named 2023 Grape King

With Grape and Wine upon us the Grape Growers of Ontario have named their Grape King.

Niagara-on-the-Lake grape grower Erwin Wiens has been chosen by his peers as the 2023 Grape King.

Wiens tends a 120-acres vineyard that grows a range of grapes including Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot Gris and Merlot.

Debbie Zimmerman, CEO of the Grape Growers of Ontario, says "We are delighted that Erwin Wiens has been selected as 2023 Grape King. Erwin will be a wonderful ambassador for the Ontario grape and wine industry."

Erwin Wiens will be officially installed as the 66th Grape King in his vineyard located at 800 Concession 1 in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Wednesday, September 13th following the Grape Growers of Ontario's annual Celebrity Luncheon.