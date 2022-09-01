NOTL library offering cognitive care kits

The Niagara-on-the-Lake Public Library has a new collection for families dealing with dementia.

The library launching new cognitive care kits for borrowing.

Each kit contains an assortment of prepared activities, games and workbooks that encourage social engagement and success for those living with all stages of dementia.

Debbie Krause, the library's Community Engagement Coordinator, explains, "It can be difficult to know how to effectively connect with our loved ones with dementia. These activities, when used appropriately, are a powerful tool to bridge that gap. And a big part of finding success is learning how to interact with each activity to elicit positive feelings and engagement. That is why we require a short training session for anyone borrowing a kit for the first time. "

The kits are free to borrow for three weeks with a valid NOTL Public Library card and after a short training session with a library staff member.

