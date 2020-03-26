NOTL Lord Mayor says migrant workers will self-isolate for 14 days

In a video posted to the town's Youtube Channel, Lord Mayor Betty Disero says the farming community will take all actions necessary to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

Disero says they are working with the Federal, Provincial, and Regional government to make sure any migrant workers self-isolate for 14 days.



She says groceries will be delivered to the workers, and they will not be allowed into the community during their isolation period.

Disero says the migrant workers are an essential part of the community.



Watch the full video below.