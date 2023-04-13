NOTL man undergoing cancer treatment wins $100k

A Niagara-on-the-Lake man undergoing cancer treatment has won $100,000.

John Heffern won the top prize with INSTANT 7-11-21 and says his partner bought him the ticket, ""He wanted to bring some joy to my life while going through radiation and chemotherapy."

The retired chef manager thought he won a small amount but then his partner scanned the ticket using the OLG App. "We couldn't believe when we saw $100,000 - we were jumping up and down. I was like a kid in a candy store." He adds, "This definitely makes my treatments go by easier. It gives me something to look forward to - a bright light at the end of the tunnel."

John says he is hoping to travel with his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Bob's Fast & Fresh Convenience on Niagara Stone Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

