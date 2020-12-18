NOTL Mayor says move to red not surprising

Disheartening but not surprising, that was the reaction of Niagara-on-the-Lake Mayor Betty Disero reacting to the news that Niagara is moving into the red zone of the province's pandemic framework.

“The Niagara Region has seen a steady increase of case numbers throughout the past few weeks and this transition into the Red Zone-Control is an essential step towards protecting

the health and safety our residents. I know we’ve been at this for a long time now. We must stay alert and remain vigilant in doing our part to protect ourselves, our families, and others. It

takes all of us working together, one community, united.”

In response to these Provincial changes, the Town will be closing the Community Centre, Meridian Credit Union and Centennial Arenas, effective Monday, December 21, 2020, until

further notice.

To see all the impacts on N-O-T-L visit their website or click here.