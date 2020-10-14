NOTL reduces hours at Alters Community Centre

Niagara-On-The-Lake is reducing hours at a community centre amid a massive decline in use.

The Alters Community Centre will be open 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The new hours will continue for four weeks and then staff will reevaluate the situation.

Acting Manager of Parks and Recreation Dan Maksenuk says the decision to reduce the hours was made to maintain fiscal responsibility as fewer people use the gym, especially on weekday mornings.