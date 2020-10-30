NOTL's first Halloween Giveaway a huge success

More than 700 special Halloween goodie bags are being delivered to children in Niagara-on-the-lake today.

The town's Community Engagement team came up with NOTL's first ever Halloween Giveaway launched on the town's website and social media platforms on October 1st.

More than 700 submissions quickly rolled in from Niagara-on-the-Lake parents excited for their children to receive a bag delivered, contact-free, to their front porch.

Community members and local business were quick to offer their assistance and provide donations towards the initiative.

Among other things, bags were filled with chocolate and candy in manufacturer packaging, Halloween-related activities and goodies (i.e. pencils, erasers, bracelets, stickers, etc.), a and

Halloween themed book donated by the Niagara-on-the-Lake Public Library.

Special allergy friendly bags were also prepared, as requested.

The following business helped make the initiative a success.

Amanda vanderlee Anchor Niagara Butler’s Bar & Grill

Casa Blanca B&B Corks Wine Bar & Eatery Dan Williams

Dana Harber Deb Holenski Debi Pratt

Engel & Volkers Gyro On The Lake Hazel Whitehead

Hendriks Valu Mart Joan King Kiirsten Hipwell

Konzelmann Estate Winery Lisa Triacante Maria Mavridis

Niagara-on-the-Lake

Chamber of Commerce

Niagara-on-the-Lake Public

Library

Niagara Motors

NOTL Local Paolo Miele Phil’s Valu Mart

Ravine Vineyards Reynolds Regier Homes Riverview Cellars

Royal Canadian Legion

Branch 124

Sally McGarr Realty Sentineal Carriages

Shari Hartwick Station 1 Firefighters Sue Spiewak

Sunset Grill Upper Canada Mechanical Virgil Avondale