NOTL's first Halloween Giveaway a huge success
More than 700 special Halloween goodie bags are being delivered to children in Niagara-on-the-lake today.
The town's Community Engagement team came up with NOTL's first ever Halloween Giveaway launched on the town's website and social media platforms on October 1st.
More than 700 submissions quickly rolled in from Niagara-on-the-Lake parents excited for their children to receive a bag delivered, contact-free, to their front porch.
Community members and local business were quick to offer their assistance and provide donations towards the initiative.
Among other things, bags were filled with chocolate and candy in manufacturer packaging, Halloween-related activities and goodies (i.e. pencils, erasers, bracelets, stickers, etc.), a and
Halloween themed book donated by the Niagara-on-the-Lake Public Library.
Special allergy friendly bags were also prepared, as requested.
The following business helped make the initiative a success.
Amanda vanderlee Anchor Niagara Butler’s Bar & Grill
Casa Blanca B&B Corks Wine Bar & Eatery Dan Williams
Dana Harber Deb Holenski Debi Pratt
Engel & Volkers Gyro On The Lake Hazel Whitehead
Hendriks Valu Mart Joan King Kiirsten Hipwell
Konzelmann Estate Winery Lisa Triacante Maria Mavridis
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Chamber of Commerce
Niagara-on-the-Lake Public
Library
Niagara Motors
NOTL Local Paolo Miele Phil’s Valu Mart
Ravine Vineyards Reynolds Regier Homes Riverview Cellars
Royal Canadian Legion
Branch 124
Sally McGarr Realty Sentineal Carriages
Shari Hartwick Station 1 Firefighters Sue Spiewak
Sunset Grill Upper Canada Mechanical Virgil Avondale