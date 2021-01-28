NOTL sets 2021 operating budget with $29.67 annual increase for average homeowner

Niagara-On-The-Lake Council has approved the 2021 operating budget with a 2.12 percent increase.

For the average homeowner with a property assessed at $533,482 it means approximately $29.67 more on the yearly tax bill.

Council also approved a 4.5 percent increase for the storm levy.

Residents who live in urban areas will see an extra $3.25 on their annual tax bill in addition to the $29.67.

Lord Mayor Betty Disero says she is please to see Town Staff and the Audit and Finance Committee were able to bring the final increase down from the original 7.68 percent featured in the draft budget.

Some of the major considerations for the 2021 budget increase included insurance premiums, legal fees, salaries, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on town revenue streams.