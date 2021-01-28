NOTL sets 2021 operating budget with $29.67 annual increase for average homeowner
Niagara-On-The-Lake Council has approved the 2021 operating budget with a 2.12 percent increase.
For the average homeowner with a property assessed at $533,482 it means approximately $29.67 more on the yearly tax bill.
Council also approved a 4.5 percent increase for the storm levy.
Residents who live in urban areas will see an extra $3.25 on their annual tax bill in addition to the $29.67.
Lord Mayor Betty Disero says she is please to see Town Staff and the Audit and Finance Committee were able to bring the final increase down from the original 7.68 percent featured in the draft budget.
Some of the major considerations for the 2021 budget increase included insurance premiums, legal fees, salaries, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on town revenue streams.
-
Bell Let's Talk DayMatt Holmes Speaks with Robert Whitley - Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at McGill University and Principal Investigator of the Social Psychiatry Research and Interest Group at the Douglas Hospital Research Centre and Bell Let's Talk Day Spokesperson regarding Bell Let's Talk Day
-
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues
-
Bell Let's Talk DayMatt Holmes Speaks with Madhav Khurana - Volunteer Niagara Public Health regarding Bell Let's Talk Day