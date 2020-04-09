NOTL Transit drivers offering free delivery service

A team of Niagara-On-The-Lake transit drivers are launching a free temporary contactless delivery service.

Starting on Monday, Community Transport Group Canada will begin offering deliveries of essential supplies while NOTL transit services are suspended.

Free deliveries are only available within Niagara-On-The-Lake.

Drivers are willing to stop at any NOTL business to pick up supplies, but people using the service will need to pre-pay for their goods.

CTG Canada President Casey McNab says, "Please stay home and let us bring what you need to you."

To make a reservation call 905-468-4132 Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Requests can also be emailed to info@ctgcanada.ca