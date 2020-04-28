Nova Scotia suspect owned four former police vehicles and had authentic uniforms

New information is being released by Nova Scotia RCMP about the rampage that killed 22 victims.

Police say the shooter killed nine of his 22 victims by setting buildings on fire, while the other 13 victims were shot.

RCMP also saying today that the shooter killed several of his victims’ pets during the rampage.

Nova Scotia RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell also said during a briefing on Tuesday that Gabriel Wortman, 51, had several former police vehicles he acquired through auction and several authentic police uniforms that are of unknown origin.

Police confirmed he was wearing an authentic RCMP uniform at the time of the shooting.

Campbell added that officers now believe the shooter escaped the area of Portapique, the night of the shooting by driving through a field and spending the night in an industrial area.

Officers are currently in the process of interviewing more than 435 suspects that have come forward thus far with information on the investigation.