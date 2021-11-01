Novavax submits COVID-19 vaccine for Health Canada approval

Novavax has submitted its COVID-19 vaccine for approval in Canada.



The US biotechnology company says its submission to Health Canada includes clinical data from a trial of 30,000 participants in the US and Mexico.



The company says the trial found 100 per cent protection against moderate and severe disease and over 90 per cent efficacy overall.



The two-dose Novavax vaccine is made with lab-grown copies of the spike protein that coats the coronavirus.



That's very different from mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna that deliver genetic instructions for the body to make its own spike protein.