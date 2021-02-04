Now that we know schools are reopening, what about the economy?

Now that we know schools will be opening up next week, what about the economy?

Premier Doug Ford says that there could be an announcement next week regarding the eventual reopening of the economy.

Quebec will allow non-essential stores, personal care salons and museums across the province to reopen next week.

“We're gonna be going to cabinet this afternoon, we'll have a better idea after our cabinet meeting, and we'll have an announcement, probably on Monday,” Ford said. “So our goal is to open up the economy safely and only a couple of hot zones might be a week later.”

A provincewide lockdown went into effect on Boxing Day.

The Ford government then issued a second state of emergency and stay-at-home order on January 12th as case counts continued to surge.

Both of those orders are set to expire next week and at this point it remains unclear whether they will be extended.

Speaking with reporters, Ford said that he wants to get the economy “opening up” especially in some “northern rural areas” where transmission has been lower.

But he said that safety remains “the number one priority.”