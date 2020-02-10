NPC offering local residents a chance to learn about the region's black history
The Niagara Parks Commission will host its first Black History Symposium.
The event will bring together community historians and commentators specializing in black history and culture.
The symposium to be held February 29th from 1 to 4 pm at the historic Queenston Chapel will highlight Canada’s most poignant stories of courage and freedom.
Tickets are $10 each and space is limited
To reserve your seating visit niagaraparks.com/blackhistory.
Town of Lincoln Rodent Problems
Matt Holmes Speaks with Town of Lincoln Councillor Adam Russell regarding rodent problems in Town of Lincoln
St. Catharines Firefighters Told To Cover Up Their Topless Bodies for Charity Calendar
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Matt Harris regarding firefighter calendar controversy
Cannabis Interim Control By-Law Discussed at St. Catharines Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Carlos Garcia regarding cannabis interim control by-law/motion at council Monday night