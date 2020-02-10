NPC offering local residents a chance to learn about the region's black history

The Niagara Parks Commission will host its first Black History Symposium.

The event will bring together community historians and commentators specializing in black history and culture.

The symposium to be held February 29th from 1 to 4 pm at the historic Queenston Chapel will highlight Canada’s most poignant stories of courage and freedom.

Tickets are $10 each and space is limited

To reserve your seating visit niagaraparks.com/blackhistory.