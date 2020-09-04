NPC planning Monarch release
Niagara Parks is doing its part to ensure the survival of the majestic Monarch butterfly.
The NPC is holding its annual Monarch release program Saturday, September 5th at the Butterfly Conservatory.
The Monarchs will be tagged for tracking as they begin their long journey to Mexico for the winter.
Visitors can participate in the tag and release, which will take place every half hour beginning at 12:30 until 4:00.
Guests will be required to wear a mask.
