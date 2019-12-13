NPCA announce their new CAO

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority is announcing Chandra Sharma as their new CAO.

After an extensive search, the Board of Directors selected Sharma who began her career at the Toronto & Region Conservation Authority.

NPCA Board Chair, Dave Bylsma says “our new CAO brings to the role more than 20 years of progressive leadership experience in strategy, governance, operations, and program development”, adding “We are excited to have her join the amazing team we already have in place and continuing to move the NPCA forward.”

Current NPCA CAO, Gayle Wood commented “I’m confident this was the right decisions and that the NPCA is being left in excellent hands.”

Sharma will begin work as CAO on January 1, 2020.