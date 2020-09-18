NPCA asks guests to stop painting rocks

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority is asking residents to enjoy the beautiful colours of nature without adding in their own flair.

The NPCA has posted a picture of a large rock in the Beamer Memorial Conservation Area that had been painted bright green, purple, yellow, and blue.

Officials say while it may be a nice sentiment, and they are sure the artists did not mean any harm, this sort of thing can have an impact on the ecosystem.

They say, 'Every rock and stone is crucial to the health of ecosystems...when these are taken out of their environment or covered in paint, they are no longer able to do their job.'

Officials say this trend has cropped up in several of their sites.