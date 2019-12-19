NPCA Board approves whistleblower policy
The Niagara Peninsula Conversation Authority is implementing a new whistleblower protection policy.
The NPCA board approved the policy yesterday after approximately seven months of work.
NPCA Board member and Lincoln Councillor Rob Foster says whistleblowers will not be given complete anonymity within the organization.
"We wanted to get something in place that, for all intents and purposes, is going to have a process and a procedure to go through and deal with the complaint. And the starting point was to have it as something that's known, but again, completely confidential."
Foster says St. Catharines representative Ed Smith wanted to see an anonymous quality in the policy.
Foster adds the policy is meant to encourage integrity and honesty among staff.
The policy immediately comes into effect.
