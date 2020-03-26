iHeartRadio
NPCA closes all conservation areas

All Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority conservation areas are officially closed to the public.

NPCA representatives say the closure includes activities like walking, hiking, and birdwatching.

Last week, the NPCA closed all conservation facilities and services and cancelled all programming.

Officials say the decision to close all conservation areas was made based on advice from public health officials.

