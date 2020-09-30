NPCA experts warn of strong winds and large waves along Lake Erie shoreline

Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority experts are warning residents along Lake Erie to avoid the shoreline.

Today's winds are expected to kick up to 40 - 50 km/hr, with gusts up to 70 km/hr.

The winds are expected to increase water levels along the lake and create powerful waves.

As of this morning, Lake Erie's water level near Port Colborne is sitting 66 cm above average and could increase by another 50 cm.

Water levels are expected to peak later this afternoon and late this evening.

Residents are encouraged to pay close attention to the water and avoid the shoreline as increased erosion is also possible.