NPCA getting $750,000 to improve conservation areas in Niagara

Four popular conservation areas in Niagara will see major improvements thanks to federal funding.

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority will receive $750,000 from the Federal Economic Development Agency to improve greenspace infrastructure and increase safe access to Niagara's watershed.

Cave Springs Conservation Area will be able to improve signage, parking, entrances, and accessibility as the trail will be upgraded to feature a granular surface to accommodate mobility devices and service animals.

St. Johns Conservation Area will repair the current parking area, stairs, and boardwalks, and add signage.

Louth Conservation Area and Rockway Conservation Area will be improved as crews replace boardwalks and add signage.

The NPCA will also add controlled gates to prevent problematic behaviour after hours and educate the community about the natural heritage of the conservation areas through signage.