NPCA issues a flood warning
The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for the region.
They say a large amount of rainfall combined with melting snow has caused significant runoff causing water levels in local creeks and rivers to increase rapidly.
NPCA officials add that water levels had been running high and water levels will continue to increase into Friday.
Additionally, there is a heightened risk of flooding due to ice jams as the warm temperatures and increased flow break up ice on local watercourses.
They are urging residents to stay away from streams and creeks.
Municipalities are advised to check for debris clogging culverts, catch basins and other storm infrastructure.
Water levels are expected to remain high for several days.
