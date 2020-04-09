NPCA issues flood watch for Lake Erie shoreline

Areas along the Lake Erie shoreline could be in for some flooding today.

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch as water levels are sitting at least 90 cm above average near Port Colborne.

Water levels are expected to peak tonight and into tomorrow morning.

The winds are expected to pick up to 60 km per hour today, which may create significant wave heights along the shoreline from Fort Erie to Haldimand County.

Residents are urged to stay away from the shoreline and close storm shutters.