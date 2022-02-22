NPCA issues flood watch for the region

The NPCA has issued a flood watch for the region.

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority says heavy rainfall combined with snow melt and saturated ground will cause significant runoff to local watercourses.

They add water levels in most watercourses are still elevated due to the runoff generated from the last rainfall event but are currently below critical elevations.

Flooding in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding is likely and expected for several days.

Residents are urged to stay clear of creeks and rivers at this time due to slippery slopes, unstable ice and elevated water levels as they can be hazardous at this time.

Motorists are also reminded to not travel through flooded roadways as they can pose hidden dangers.