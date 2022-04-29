NPCA plans to plant 4,700 trees at Two-Mile Creek Conservation Area

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority is preparing for a big tree planting effort in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

4,700 trees are ready to be planted at Two-Mile Creek Conservation Area in an effort to rehabilitate the forest after emerald ash borer destroyed most of the trees originally on the land.

Adam Christie, Director of Conservation Areas, says they will be planting many different native trees, "We have everything from red maple, silver maple, sycamore, red oak, fir oak, there is a variety of trees that we are planting out there that will really compliment the forest nicely."

Last year the NPCA crew were removing many of the dead trees and later this year the plans include projects to address erosion along the side of Two Mile Creek.

There is a community planting day being held on May 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Kerry Royer, Community Outreach Coordinator, at 905-788-3135 x234, kroyer@npca.ca to register.

Click HERE to listen to Adam Christie speaking with Tim Denis.

