NPCA to consider closures if behavioural issues do not improve

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority could consider closures as excessive littering, illegal alcohol use, and large gatherings plague the green spaces.

In a release, officials say conservation areas have become hot spots for locals and tourists since they reopened.

NPCA Manager of Conservation Area Services Alicia Powell says in the last few weeks they have had to shut down illegal tailgate parties, beach bonfires, and separate large groups often swimming illegally. "These activities simply can’t continue."

Guests are asked to adhere to COVID-19 protocols while using the spaces and respect other general rules, such as keeping dogs on a leash.

Staff have limited the number of daily visitors at Binbrook, Ball's Falls, Chippawa Creek, and Long Beach to try and address crowding concerns.

Enforcement and patrols will also be increased at those areas.

NPCA guidelines include: