NPCA warns of potential flooding along Lake Erie shoreline

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority is warning residents near the shoreline of potential flooding.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as winds are expected to pick up to 90 km/hr in some parts of the region.

At last check, Lake Erie water levels are sitting 35 inches above average and experts believe the water levels will increase by another 18 inches.

Water levels are expected to peak today around mid-afternoon.

As the winds whip across the lake, they may create waves larger than 5 feet.

The water levels and wind gusts are expected to decrease tomorrow.