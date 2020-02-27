NPCA warns of rising water levels on Lake Erie

Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority experts are warning residents along the shore to keep a close eye on water levels.

NPCA officials say high waves could develop on Lake Erie thanks to yesterday's rain and snow and today's strong winds.

Water levels could peak before noon today, and then a second peak is possible later this evening around 10 p.m. as the winds change direction.

Water levels are expected to start dropping around midnight and continue receding into the weekend.