NPCA warns of rising water levels on Lake Erie
Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority experts are warning residents along the shore to keep a close eye on water levels.
NPCA officials say high waves could develop on Lake Erie thanks to yesterday's rain and snow and today's strong winds.
Water levels could peak before noon today, and then a second peak is possible later this evening around 10 p.m. as the winds change direction.
Water levels are expected to start dropping around midnight and continue receding into the weekend.
-
DSBN Trustee Complaint Sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
Matt Holmes Speaks with A Director at A Better Niagara and NPCA Board Member Ed Smith regarding DSBN trustee complaint sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
-
Rescue Dogs and Cats from Manitoba Heading to Niagara
Matt Holmes Speaks with Executive Director Niagara SPCA and Humane Society John Greer regarding rescue dogs and cats from Manitoba heading to Niagara
-
Weekly Women Health Show
Matt Holmes Speaks with Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues