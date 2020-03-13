NPEI closes door to public
A local utility is closing its doors to the public.
Niagara Peninsula Energy Inc. has announced they will not allow visitors to enter offices.
Instead, NPEI officials encourages customers to contact them via the phone or by email.
Billing information and forms for move-ins, move-outs, and pre-authorized payments are available through NPEI's online portal.
