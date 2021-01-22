NPH confirms residents at all 32 LTCs have been vaccinated

Niagara's top medical official confirming that Niagara Region Public Health has vaccinated residents at all 32 long-term care homes in Niagara.

Premier Doug Ford had challenged 4 provincial 'hotspots' to vaccinate all LTC homes by January 21st.

In a tweet, Dr. Mustafa Hirji said even though Niagara wasn't considered a "hotspot" the region managed to complete the task in just 9 days.

"The Science Table released a study that showed getting LTC residents vaccinated more quickly will have a profound impact on cases prevented and lives saved. We blitzed LTCs the past 9 days having concluded the same. "

Hirji highlighted the fact the region met Thursday's deadline even while challenged by vaccines arriving 3 weeks late and a shipment of Moderna being redirected to another part of the province.

He says high risk retirement home residents are next, then the staff of those homes.

Hirji also highlighted the need for more vaccine.

Due to a vaccine distribution issue for Pfizer, the province ordered all first doses of the vaccine are to be used to vaccinate residents, staff, and essential caregivers in long-term care and high-risk homes.

The move means there is now a pause in vaccinating all Niagara Health's staff and physicians.