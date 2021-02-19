NRP and Welland Fire team up for Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ontario

The Niagara Regional Police are getting a little help from the Welland Fire Department to promote the Virtual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ontario.

The police service has released a video showing several officers getting sprayed by hoses operated by Welland Fire Prevention Officer Michael Atkins and other members of the fire department.

Atkins recently went viral for a dance video reminding people to check their smoke alarms.

This year's Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics is happening online - participants are encouraged to run out in the snow and make snow angels or fill a bath tub full of ice to achieve their own at-home chilly challenge.

Last year, brave souls jumped into the frigid water of Lake Erie at Sugarloaf Marina for the cause.

This year's virtual take on the plunge runs until February 28th.

Last year $560,000 was raised.