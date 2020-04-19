NRP arrest oustanding suspect in violent Niagara Falls robbery
Niagara Regional Police have arrested an outstanding suspect in a violent Niagara Falls robbery.
42 year old Cameron Chiang was wanted following an armed robbery at a hotel in the area of Beaverdams and Kalar roads last Sunday evening.
The incident saw two people hurt and four other suspects taken into custody.
Chiang was arrested with the help of the K9 unit following a B&E at a home in the area of Dawn Crescent and Fleming Drive in Niagara Falls on Saturday.
He's facing eight charges in connection with the robbery and additional charges of break and enter and failure to comply with a probation order.
Chaing was remanded in custody following a bail hearing yesterday, he'll be back in court on Monday.
