NRP arrest St. Catharines teenager as part of Niagara Falls robbery investigation
A teenager from St. Catharines has been charged as police continue to investigate a Niagara Falls robbery.
Niagara Regional Police officers arrested a 16 year old boy on Saturday as part of an investigation into a December 14th incident on St. Clair Avenue.
The teen is charged with break, enter, and commit robbery, use of a firearm, disguise with intent, mischief under $5,000, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.
NRP officials are still trying to identify two other suspects.
The break and enter happened on December 14th just after 1:15 a.m. in the St. Clair Avenue and Simcoe Street area.
Three suspects forced their way into a home, demanded the homeowners hand over valuables, and then fled in a dark coloured pickup truck.
