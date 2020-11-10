NRP arrest three following downtown St. Catharines B&E

Three Niagara men are facing charges after an incident in downtown St. Catharines overnight.

The NRP's Real Time Operation Centre became suspicious of a group of men caught on closed circuit cameras in the area of St. Paul and Ontario Streets.

RTOC personnel monitored the three males and observed one of them climb into a window of a closed restaurant while the others stood nearby.

Officers were dispatched ot the scene and arrested 27 year old Kyle Kristopher McGuire of Niagara Falls as well as 22 year old Lydell Monias and 21 year old Samuel Kooger both of St. Catharines.

The three face a charge of break and enter with intent.

They've been released from custody with a future court date.

