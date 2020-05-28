NRP arrest two accused of selling coke from a Leawood Court home in St. Catharines

A drug investigation in St. Catharines has led to the arrest to a man and a woman.

Members of the Guns, Gangs and Grows Unit and the Opioid Unit from the Niagara Regional Police Service began investigating the sale of cocaine from a Leawood Court address.

During the investigation, detectives identified a man responsible for the sale of drugs from that home and observed him making suspected drug deals from his vehicle.

On Wednesday, May 27th, detectives arrested the man while driving his vehicle on Glenridge Avenue.

Detectives conducted a search of the home and say they found powder $2900 worth of cocaine, crack cocaine and $6715 in cash believed to be the proceeds of his drug sales.

39 yr old Ricardo Boswell and 32 year old Sydonnie Byfield - both of St. Catharines- are facing drug charges.

Boswell and Byfield were both released on a Promise to Appear with future court dates.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact Paul Jackson at 905-688-4111, extension 9287.