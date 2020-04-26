NRP arrest two in St. Catharines drug bust

Two St.Catharines residents are charged following an investigation into drug trafficking.

Niagar Regional Police conducted a search warrant at home in the area of Currie and Facer Streets on Saturday.

They located a quantity of crystal meth with an estimated street value of $9,000 and a quantity of cash.

30 year old Arthur Michaud and 26 year old Stephanie Steinhoff have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as possession of proceeds of a crime.

They're both currently being held in custody pending a video bail hearing today.

