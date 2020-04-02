iHeartRadio
NRP ask Port Colborne residents to check AC Units

Port Colborne residents are being asked to take a look around their properties after the Niagara Regional Police found a missing AC unit.

Police are asking homeowners and businesses in the Main Street West area between Steele and Elm Street to have a quick look.

If you are missing your AC unit, give the 6 District a call at (905) 735-7811Ext: 3200.

