NRP ask Port Colborne residents to check AC Units
Port Colborne residents are being asked to take a look around their properties after the Niagara Regional Police found a missing AC unit.
Police are asking homeowners and businesses in the Main Street West area between Steele and Elm Street to have a quick look.
If you are missing your AC unit, give the 6 District a call at (905) 735-7811Ext: 3200.
-
COVID-19 | Niagara Region Wide State of Emergency DeclaredMatt Holmes Speaks with Jim Bradley - Niagara Region Chair regarding region wide State of Emergency declared
-
COVID-19 | Sitel St. Catharines To Hire Over 200 Work From Home PositionsMatt Holmes Speaks with Gemma Dale - Site Director Sitel St. Catharines regarding the hiring of 200 at home workers
-
COVID-19 | Quality Time, Structure Important for Families During COVID-19 PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Dawn Trussell – Associate Professor of Sport Management Brock University regarding new research by Professor Trussell saying quality time and structure is important during pandemic