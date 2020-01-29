iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

NRP begin recruitment drive to hire 40 front line officers

Niagara Regional Police Cruiser

The Niagara Regional Police are looking to hire 40 more officers.

The hiring is included in the 2020 operating budget with a goal to have fully trained front line patrol officers ready to go by 2021.

Generally, the recruitment process takes 3 to 6 months including two weeks of local training, thirteen weeks at the Ontario Police College, and an additional three weeks with the NRPS Training Unit.

Over the last seven years police services across Canada, including the NRP, have seen a 50 percent decrease in the number of applicants.

NRP officials will be holding three information sessions as they kick off a recruitment drive: 

General Information Session

Thursday, January 30th at Niagara Regional Police Headqaurters 5700 Valley Way, Niagara Falls

  • First session 11:30 a.m.
  • Second session 6 p.m.

Women in Policing Session

Saturday, February 8th at Centre for Policing & Community Safety Studies 107 Seneca Trail, Welland

  • First session 8:30 a.m.
  • Second session 10:30 a.m.

South Asian Information Session

Saturday, March 21st at Centre for Policing & Community Safety Studies 107 Seneca Trail, Welland

  • Only session 9 a.m.
CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM JAN 31ST

    Prof. Michael Naraine New athletics rules outlaw Nike's record-breaking shoes

     

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM JAN 31ST

    Dandy Don Landry on Super Bowl LIV

    The 4P Q – Who’s your pick for the Super Bowl?

    Every handle in your house is...

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    2PM JAN 31ST

    Intro – gas price insanity – I paid 81.4 this morning

    Impeachment denouement, this appears to limp to the finish either tonight or next week

    Coronavirus update, we’ll go live for the first part 

    Rick McGhie