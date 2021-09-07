NRP believe man wanted on Canada Wide Warrant may have taken daughters to Nova Scotia

A Canada Wide Warrant has been issued for a man as police in St. Catharines investigate a custody dispute.

Niagara Regional Police representatives say 46 year old Clayton Misener is wanted on charges of disobeying an order of the court and abduction in contravention of a custody order.

Officials say Misener contravened a court order on August 20th and is believed to have left the province with his two daughters, Paige and Alexandra.

Police believe the girls are in his company and officials do not believe they are in danger.

Misener may be in Nova Scotia driving a grey Toyota Corolla with the licence plate CSWH819.